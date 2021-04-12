An Austin man is facing a first-degree felony after he was allegedly caught “performing his ritual” with a child in Killeen on Thursday.
Angel Lopez-Ramirez, 43, of Austin, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Saturday on four charges: interference with an emergency call, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, unlawful restraint, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched Thursday to the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers observed Lopez-Ramirez had injuries to his face. “Lopez-Ramirez informed police that (a woman) assaulted him when she ‘saw him performing his ritual’ with (a minor),” police said.
“While Killeen police were speaking to Lopez-Ramirez, the apartment he came from began to burn into a fully involved fire,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit did not specify how the fire started.
Once the fire was under control, the woman told police she observed Lopez-Ramirez in the bedroom with the minor. According to police, the woman said Lopez-Ramirez “attempted to stop her and drag her back into the apartment when she tried to get away from him” to call police.
During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, police said the 6-year-old provided a detailed description of Lopez-Ramirez engaging in oral sex with the minor.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Lopez-Ramirez’s bond at $200,000 Saturday.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers a 24/7 confidential call center at 800-656-4673 for victims of sexual assault.
In an unrelated case, Rowena Crawford, 27, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set her bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.