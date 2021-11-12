An Austin man was sentenced by a Bell County district court judge to two years in prison after repeatedly assaulting a woman in Killeen last year.
Dontae Eugene Pearson, 34, pleaded guilty on July 12 to assault of a family or household member with previous convictions and violating a protective order, both of which are third-degree felonies.
On Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Pearson was sentenced to two years in prison on both charges, to run concurrently, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Pearson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond on the felony charges.
Killeen police said that on March 25, 2020, Pearson “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” caused bodily injury to a woman by “striking (her) on or about the head and face and body,” according to the indictment.
Killeen police were called again less than a month later, on April 12, 2020, after Pearson violated a protective order that had been in place after the prior assault.
He “intentionally and knowingly committed family violence against (the same victim) by striking her on and about the head and face and body,” according to the indictment.
