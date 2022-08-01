An Austin man accused of murdering a man at a Harker Heights nightclub more than two years ago had a jury trial set to begin on Monday, but the trial was canceled after he decided to accept a plea agreement.
Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 28, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on March 18, 2020. He was being held without bond on Monday.
On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Franklin pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony murder charge and then was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to 20 years in prison. He will get credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
At around 3:27 a.m. on March 15, 2020, Heights police responded to Club Krush at 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Michael Anthony Hackney Jr., 32, of Killeen died and one other man was injured in the shooting.
Both club security and police officers performed CPR on Hackney before he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he died.
Witnesses said the incident began as a verbal argument that led to a fight and then a shooting, according to Harker Heights Police Department.
Franklin then left the scene in a Dodge Charger. He was arrested in Austin three days later on March 18, 2020.
Hackney was born in Indiana and leaves behind two daughters and a son, according to a Harper-Talasek Funeral Home obituary.
