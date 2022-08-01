Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin

 Bell County Jail

An Austin man accused of murdering a man at a Harker Heights nightclub more than two years ago had a jury trial set to begin on Monday, but the trial was canceled after he decided to accept a plea agreement.

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 28, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on March 18, 2020. He was being held without bond on Monday.

