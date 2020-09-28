An Austin man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison time for three felonies after leading police on a high-speed chase stretching from Williamson to Bell counties, ending in Killeen where the man almost ran over officers who were attempting to deploy tire deflation devices.
Frank Darrell Keys, 30, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000 on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, and one charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
During a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday, Judge John Gauntt found Keys guilty of all three charges and followed a plea bargain in the case, assessing punishment at 25 years in prison on each charge.
The sentences will run concurrently and he will get credit for 266 days he already has served.
The case dates back to the afternoon of Jan. 7, when Florence police received an alert from Williamson County deputies that a man driving a stolen black Jeep SUV was headed into Florence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Florence police pulled over the vehicle, but then the driver took off as police tried to surround the vehicle. Police later identified the driver as Keys.
Police said Keys reached speeds of 115 mph in the chase along State Highway 195 toward Killeen.
Killeen officers attempted to deploy a tire deflation device off an exit toward State Highway 201.
“Officers observed the vehicle swerve toward one officer almost striking (the officer), then continued northbound where the vehicle swerved back and forth striking another officer’s patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “The officers stated that they were in fear for their lives when the vehicle swerved toward them.”
The Jeep eventually went through a backyard and damaged a fence on Gary Loop, police said.
The pursuit ended in Killeen where the driver came to a stop on Draco Drive, exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Killeen police later apprehended Keys.
