An Austin man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation after he injured a child while assaulting his girlfriend in Killeen last year.
Victor Daniel Lopez Jr., 29, pleaded guilty on May 16 to a state jail felony charge of reckless injury to a child. On Friday, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Lopez Jr. to four years of deferred adjudication probation along with family violence counseling, according to Bell County court records.
On May 13, in county court, Lopez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 300 days in jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault of a family member with bodily injury related to the same incident, court records show.
On Oct. 30, 2021, Killeen police responded to a 911 distress call from Lopez’s live-in girlfriend. When officers arrived, they could see Lopez peek through the curtains and immediately close them, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police made contact with the girlfriend though a window in the kids’ bedroom, where she had locked herself and two children to hide from Lopez.
She informed police that he was at the door attempting to get her to open it but she refused. After five minutes, Lopez walked outside with his hands up. At that point, he was arrested for assault of a family member and an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor theft; later, he would be charged with injury to a child.
The woman said that she and Lopez were watching TV when one of their sons came into the room crying. Lopez yelled at him, saying he needed to be disciplined and pushed the child down, according to the affidavit.
The child was not injured at that point, but Lopez and his girlfriend started arguing. The argument escalated and he flipped a worktable that didn’t strike anyone; however, he then picked up a child’s table and threw it at his girlfriend, the arrest affidavit said.
The table missed the girlfriend and instead struck their other son in the head, causing the child to start screaming, police said. Officers noted the child had a small mark on the side of his face and redness around the area.
Lopez’s girlfriend said he then started to assault her by pulling her hair out and slamming her face into the wall, which created a hole, according to the affidavit. Officers later noted that the woman had a chunk of hair missing along with bruises on her left arm and multiple scratches above her eyes, police said.
The woman told officers she took the children and locked themselves in their bedroom, where she called police. She told officers that this was not the first time he had assaulted her.
According to the affidavit, the assault started at 11 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2021, and went until 1 a.m. the next morning, when police arrived and apprehended Lopez Jr.
At the jail, Lopez agreed to speak with officers and admitted that he got into an argument with his girlfriend. He admitted to pushing her but denied hitting her. He also told officers that he tried to get into the bedroom using a butter knife but his girlfriend had blocked the door with something, police said.
