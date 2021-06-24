The US Marshals and the Killeen Police Department arrested the Killeen teen wanted in connection with the fatal Austin Sixth-Street shooting Thursday afternoon.
De’Ondre Jermirris White, 19, was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail Thursday, police said.
Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street arose following an argument between two groups of Killeen teenagers. Douglas John Kantor, 25, a tourist from New York, was killed by gunfire.
“On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 2:23 p.m., members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and with the assistance from the Killeen Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, located De’Ondre Jermirris White in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “White was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City.”
The block was closed off to traffic but was open as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody. We would like to thank the US Marshals Service and our SWAT team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries. This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive,” stated Chief Charles Kimble.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.