An Austin woman was arrested in Killeen after allegedly physically attacking her mother.
Gloria Jean Helms, 50, of Austin, is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Bell County Jail as of Monday. Helms is charged with causing bodily injury to a disabled/elderly person, a third-degree felony.
On Thursday, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the 3500 block of Maid Marion Drive, according to an arrest affidavit, in reference to a “violent domestic.”
When the officer arrived, according to the affidavit, a 66-year-old wheelchair-bound man told police he witnessed his wife being physically attacked by her daughter, Helms.
When the 66-year-old attempted to intervene with his stun gun, he told police Helms hit him “on the head and neck before taking the stun gun and electroshocking” him with it.
Helms was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Friday.
In other unrelated arraignments:
- Marvin Fudge, 32, of Killeen, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $105,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.
- Jordan Kamas, 29, of Temple was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and assault of a public servant. He is being held on a $205,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.
