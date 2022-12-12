Helms

Gloria Helms, 50, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday.

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

An Austin woman was arrested in Killeen after allegedly physically attacking her mother.

Gloria Jean Helms, 50, of Austin, is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Bell County Jail as of Monday. Helms is charged with causing bodily injury to a disabled/elderly person, a third-degree felony.

