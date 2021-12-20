A Killeen man was arrested Thursday after police said he allegedly admitted he was a drug dealer and was involved in a shooting last week.
Tremel Calogero Route, 22, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Killeen police were called to the area of 10th Street and Avenue G Wednesday in reference to a reported aggravated assault with a deadly weapon “involving exchange of gunfire,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Monday.
At 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to prior reporting, police responding to the area of 10th Street and Avenue G, behind the Motel 7 on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Central Fire Station near the scene. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, and his condition was “unknown,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday evening.
According to the arrest affidavit, during KPD’s investigation, police said a backpack was seen “being thrown on to the roof of a building by a person later identified as Tremel Route.”
In the backpack, police said they found a firearm, U.S. currency, and narcotics — including a small baggie with “several white rock-like” substances, two baggies of black tar suspected to be heroin, and a container of “different shaped and colored pills.”
Police said the “rock-like” substance field tested “presumptive positive” for cocaine, and one of the pills returned a “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine.
Route agreed to speak with police, according to the affidavit, after he was read his Miranda rights during an interview Thursday.
“Route advised he was involved in the shooting and threw the backpack we recovered from the roof of the building,” police said. “Route admitted the crack cocaine, black tar heroin, and pills belonged to him; and he further advised he had been dealing drugs since he got out of jail.”
Police said Route was on deferred probation for a 2021 theft of a firearm.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Route Friday and set his bond at $40,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Paul Castillo, 30, of Killeen was arraigned Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Johnson set his bond at $18,000.
