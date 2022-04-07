On what would have been a birthday celebration Thursday, family and friends of a north Killeen shooting victim gathered in her memory.
Two dozen friends and family members attended a balloon and butterfly release at Long Branch Park in honor of Alondra Santiago, 19, of Killeen, who died from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Stardust Street on Sept. 7.
Santiago was one of three people killed in a string of homicides on Labor Day weekend. The 2020 Killeen High School graduate would have turned 20 years old Thursday.
In an emotional tribute to the teenager, yellow and purple balloons were released along with a dozen monarch butterflies.
“It’s hard to be here because she should be here celebrating herself,” Makayla Earls, of Killeen, said. “She was amazing; her smile brightened up everybody. That’s why we went with yellow balloons because she was a bright person, very bubbly. She had a bright future ahead of her.”
Earls said she and Santiago had been friends since the seventh grade.
Santiago’s father, Jose Rodriguez, gave an emotional speech about his daughter just prior to the balloon release.
“Maybe for police, she was a number, but for us she’s our daughter,” he said. “Don’t forget to tell your siblings you love them because you don’t know when it’s going to be their last day. We are very strong in our faith and know justice will come — sooner or later justice will come. We miss her very much.”
Jose Rodriguez thanked everyone for “keeping her name alive.”
He told the Herald he hopes no one, including his daughter’s unknown killer, will ever go through the same pain his family has gone through.
“It has been a nightmare,” he said. “It’s like a never-ending nightmare.”
Through a steady stream of tears, Ivette Rodriguez, Santiago’s mother, gave a personal tribute to her daughter in Spanish, crying out, “Mi hija” (my daughter), before releasing her balloons into the air and collapsing into the arms of her husband.
Lesley Rodriguez, Santiago’s sister, said the family is still mourning her loss and looking for answers.
“Today’s hard; tomorrow’s going to be hard,” Rodriguez said. “Today’s her 20th birthday and tomorrow is seven months (since her death) so it’s a double whammy for us.”
Rodriguez encouraged the public to come forward with any information related to her sister’s homicide.
“If you know something, say something,” she said. “I know a lot of people are scared, I understand that, but you can do it anonymously.”
Those with information about Santiago’s shooting may contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.