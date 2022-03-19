Neighbors of Killeen cousins Makayla Martin and Alyssa Whitfield, along with other Killeen residents, came out to West Vega Lane on Saturday to release balloons in memory of the two girls who were fatally shot in their home on March 12.
Many residents in Killeen were shocked to hear the news of when 39-year-old Kendrick Donnell Gaines shot both Makayla, 11, and Alyssa, 6, during a domestic dispute between Gaines and his wife and Makayla’s mother, Danielle Gaines, according to police. Danielle Gaines was also injured in the shooting.
On Saturday, around 30 people came out to pay their respects and leave a message for the girls.
“She was a real joy to have in my class,” said Steve Johnson, a fifth-grade elementary teacher at Reeces Creek Elementary. He was Makayla’s teacher.
Neighbors of the family, Kimberly Eagans and Jana Lynn Patino, set up the event as a way to pay respects to the family.
“It’s really weird how me and Ms. Jana Lynn connected, but we just looked at each other and said what ‘What can we do?’,” Eagans said to people who came out before the pink and purple balloons were released. “I appreciate you and I know on behalf of the family that they appreciate you.”
On the count of three, Eagans and dozens of others released the balloons into the sky as the crowd shouted “For Makayla, for Alyssa”.
“We want to give love and support to the family,” Patino said, “And we are happy to do this and be a part of the girls’ tribute.”
