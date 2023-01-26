“Bank jugging” is happening here, according to the Killeen Police Department.
There was an incident in December when a thief got away with a large sum of money, police said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“Bank jugging” is happening here, according to the Killeen Police Department.
There was an incident in December when a thief got away with a large sum of money, police said.
According to a blog from ExtraCo Bank, bank jugging occurs when a thief parks outside of a bank and watches patiently as customers go in and out. The suspect targets anyone who comes out with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash. They then follow the customer and burglarize their car or the victim directly.
In the Killeen case last month, the victim told officers that they drove to local restaurant when an unknown suspect broke the window of their truck and stole the money that was left in the center console.
According to KPD, the vehicle used by the suspected burglar was a black Toyota Rav4 with silver/grey wheels, dark tinted windows and a large tinted strip across the front windshield. The year model is between a 2019-2022 and had no front license plate, but appeared to have a temporary tag on the back.
“Detectives have received information that the same suspect vehicle was involved in two other vehicle burglaries in McClennan County,” according to the KPD Facebook post.
The ExtraCo blog also explains that bank juggers often park where they have clear visibility of the front door, the commercial drive thru lane or the ATM. If the line of visibility is obscured they will change parking spots. People should be aware of vehicles that park but no occupants enter the bank.
Most often the crime occurs at the destination the victim stops at after leaving the bank, a restaurant, grocery store or even their home. When the customer attempts to leave their vehicle they are robbed.
The blog also lists some preventative measures:
Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.
Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.
If you feel like you are being followed, call 911 and drive to a police station.
Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.
Law enforcement officials warn that bank jugging is becoming increasingly prevalent in Texas.
“It is easy to get in a rush and be distracted, but if you stay aware of your surroundings and report anything suspicious you can avoid getting ‘jugged,’ according to the blog.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.