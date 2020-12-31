Bank phone call leads to Killeen arrest

1. Yes. Despite the coronavirus, sales tax revenue was up. That is likely to continue.

2. Yes. Federal money will boost the local economy. It should be a good year.

3. No. If the pandemic worsens, it could have a serious impact on the economy.

4. No. If the Biden administration cuts defense spending, it would hurt locally.

5. Unsure. There are so many unknowns at this point. It’s impossible to predict.

