Bank phone call leads to Killeen arrest

A phone call from a bank to one of two victims of a vehicle burglary has helped lead to a man facing a criminal charge.
Andrew Mohan Ballantine Jr., 31, has been charged with one count of fraud/use-possession identifying information, more than five items, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Tuesday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a reported burglary of a vehicle in progress, arriving to find the vehicle owner and his wife at the scene. The owner reported that his truck was stolen on Monday, then the following day he spotted the truck on Beretta Drive and someone removing items out of it. The owner tried chasing them, but they got away, and the owner reported items had been stolen.
Shortly after, police were still interviewing the owner’s wife when she received a phone call from an area bank. The bank asked her if she had written a check to the suspect, Ballantine, to which she replied that she had not.
KPD officers responded to the bank, where they found one vehicle in the drive-thru lane, occupied by Ballantine, the driver and three other individuals. An investigation discovered several checks belonging to the victim being in the vehicle driven by Ballantine, according to the affidavit.
Also found in the vehicle at the bank was a black pressure washer, one of the types of items reported stolen from the truck owner.
Ballantine’s bond has been set at $50,000.
