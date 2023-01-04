Luke Matthew Cuellar

Luke Matthew Cuellar

BELTON — A 28-year-old Bastrop man was sentenced this week to decades behind bars for fatally stabbing a Killeen woman in her home almost three years ago.

Luke Matthew Cuellar, who already had pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2022, to a first-degree felony charge of murder, was found guilty and then sentenced by Judge Paul LePak on Tuesday to 32 years in prison.

