A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Bell County Crime Stoppers for information in the killing of Fort Hood Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans.
The 27-year-old Rosecrans was found dead in Harker Heights in May.
At 10:15 a.m. on May 18, police went to the 2100 block of Fuller Lane, and found Rosecrans, who had been fatally shot.
His vehicle, an orange 2016 Jeep Renegade, was found engulfed in flames about four miles away near the intersection of Douglas Fir and Jubilation Drive.
The case is still under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department and police are asking the public for any information.
HHPD on Friday said it had no new information on the case.
Those with information, should call Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477.
Rosecrans entered the Army in May 2018 as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer and has been assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since November 2018, according to a news release from the Fort Hood Press Center.
Rosecrans’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
