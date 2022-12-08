HEATH.ANTONIO.B..jpg

Antonio Bernard Heath

A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two men on unrelated murder charges after police said two men were shot and killed earlier this year.

Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, of Killeen also was indicted on third-degree felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering or fabricating evidence.

SANDERS.ROGER.LEE.JR..jpg

Roger Lee Sanders Jr.
