A Bell County grand jury this week indicted two men on unrelated murder charges after police said two men were shot and killed earlier this year.
Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, of Killeen also was indicted on third-degree felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering or fabricating evidence.
Killeen police said that on Sept. 29, Heath shot and killed 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan in the 600 block of Leo Lane.
Heath was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.1 million on seven charges.
In an unrelated case, Roger Lee Sanders Jr., of Copperas Cove was indicted on a murder charge after Harker Heights police said he shot and killed 39-year-old Allen Lee Jones on Oct. 5. Sanders, 31, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Oct. 6 and was being held on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on the first-degree felony charge.
HEATH
On Sept. 29, at approximately 2:38 a.m., Killeen police were dispatched to the 600 block of Leo Lane in reference to a gunshot victim, according to KPD in a news release on Sept. 30.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound,” according to KPD, previously. “Officers started to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived ... Jordan was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:30 a.m.”
Police said that a domestic incident had occurred at the residence in which Heath allegedly “displayed a weapon and shot the victim,” according to KPD. “The suspect fled prior to police arriving.”
Killeen police said that a woman who had witnessed the altercation said that Heath and Jordan had “disengaged and were only verbally arguing when (she) heard a gunshot and noticed Heath was holding the rifle that was under her bed,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(Her) son ... told officers that while he was walking out of his room toward his mother’s room, he (saw) Heath shoot Jordan.”
Heath allegedly told officers that “he got up to stop Jordan and (his girlfriend) from fighting, grabbed the gun, gestured the rifle at Jordan and then the gun went off.”
He told police he left the house “because he was scared” and hid the gun in a field.
SANDERS
Heights police on Oct. 5 responded to the Cefco gas station in the 900 block of Indian Trail, where they located Jones. Police said that he died after a physical altercation with Sanders, who allegedly fled the scene after shooting Jones, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that witnesses at the scene identified Sanders — who also is known as “Sandman” — when investigators showed a driver license photo of Sanders. Another witness already had provided Heights police with the license plate number of a vehicle that allegedly had fled the scene.
Police also reviewed surveillance video, which they said was consistent with witnesses’ reports.
Jones suffered wounds to his femurs, chest and head, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CASES, WERE:
Lonzetta D. Bates, 42, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Johnnie Hayes, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jose A. Nieves, 21, of Killeen, on one count of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams and one count of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Orlando C. Thomas, 54, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Mary A. Twiggs, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Shawnice Coles, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jeremy Rouse III, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Raudel L. Diaz, 36, of Austin, on a charge of unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Michel Avalos, 45, of Pflugerville, on a charge of unlawful use of criminal instrument.
Sandra Manning, 46, of Killeen, on two charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with reckless bodily injury.
McKinley Manning, 38, of Killeen, on two charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with reckless bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.