A Bell County grand jury this week handed down a capital murder indictment against a Killeen man who is accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old woman in Harker Heights earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, also was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after allegedly beating another woman with a firearm and kicking her during the same alleged incident.
Police said that he broke into the home of Skyler Mills on July 31, shot her and then robbed the house while she was dying.
Mitchell was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling 1.1 million. He was booked into jail on Sept. 12.
July 31, 2021
At around 3:45 a.m. on July 31, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Brittney Way for a domestic disturbance call, according to a previous news release from the Harker Heights Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a woman, later identified as Mills, had been shot.
She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:59 a.m.
A witness, the victim’s roommate, told police that the incident began when she heard a “pounding at the door,” according to an arrest affidavit. When Mills asked the intruder, later identified as Mitchell, what he was doing there, he shot her multiple times, police said.
Terrified, the roommate was dragged by Mitchell into the living room and thrown beside Mills, who was alive at that point but struggling to breathe, according to an affidavit.
Mitchell left the house briefly, giving the roommate enough time to lock the door, but police said that he broke back into the house moments later. The affidavit alleges that Mitchell dragged the roommate by the hair into the bedroom and then began beating her with his firearm while kicking her.
The roommate told Mitchell where her keys were, after which he allegedly “ransacked the bedroom,” stealing the victim’s purse and firing several more shots into her body before leaving the scene.
On Aug. 11, police obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, and he was apprehended around a month later by a SWAT team during a raid on Sept. 11. The roommate identified Mitchell as the man who shot and killed Mills, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Steven Miller, 44, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Maximino Sanchez, 62, of Killeen, on two charges of indecency with a child.
Niesha M. Arce, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Orlando Alston III, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Carrie M. Gilley, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Allen W. Franklin II, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
William G. Reed, 61, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Timothy R. Hancock, 35, of Austin, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brandon M. Bullard, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Juleika Garcia, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.
Bianca R. Ivey, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
