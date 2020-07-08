A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted two men on unrelated murder charges.
Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, of Bastrop, was listed in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling just over $1.5 million. He is accused of killing Ann Smith Evans, 64, on Feb. 9. She was shot at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street near North Gilmer Street in Killeen.
He was booked into jail on March 22.
In an unrelated case, Willis Everett Washington II, 49, of Harker Heights also was indicted on a murder charge on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing Latonya Washington, 47, at their home in the 800 block of Trail Crest in Heights on April 7.
Washington was being held in jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million. He was booked on April 7.
Cuellar and Washington were both indicted on third-degree felony charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Cuellar
After Evans was found dead at her home, police initially treated it as a suspicious death. Investigators later determined the case to be a homicide.
The police initially were called to the home for a welfare check.
In the bedroom of the residence, officers discovered Evans deceased with a pillow on her face and a puncture wound to her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.
A medical examiner with the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences listed the cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.
Family members reported that items such as rings, computers and prescription medication were taken from the home and pawned by Cuellar, the boyfriend of Evans’ granddaughter, police said.
Police said they were able to locate the rings at a Killeen pawn shop, and traced the transactions to Cuellar.
“In an interview conducted with the suspect, he admitted that he had assisted another individual in the murder of Evans by pushing a knife into (her) neck,” according to the affidavit. He allegedly returned the day after the murder to steal more items from the home.
Washington
Heights police went to the 800 block of Trail Crest around 3 a.m. on April 7 for a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they saw Latonya Washington dead with a gunshot wound.
A woman with knowledge of the incident told police that she had heard Willis Washington and Latonya Washington arguing, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the woman told them that she heard Latonya Washington yell “please stop,” and not long after, she heard what she thought was a gunshot.
The woman said Willis Washington told her Latonya Washington was dead. He gave her more than one explanation to how it happened and left the residence with a firearm, according to the affidavit.
Police said the woman told her that Willis Washington was afraid of being blamed, so he told her “‘no gun, no evidence.’”
After he was arrested, Willis Washington admitted that he and Latonya Washington were arguing and that the gun in his hand discharged, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Matthew David Conner, 21, of Fort Hood, on a charge of sexual assault.
Eric Danilo Thompson, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Chamika Atisha Allen, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Betros Arnold, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Temoris M. Johnson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kody Menendez, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Deangelo M. Armstrong, 25, of Austin, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Damian Devonte Dyer, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Vance Conway, 37, of Harker Heights, on two charges of indecency with a child.
Sonia Anderson, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
Huber White, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.