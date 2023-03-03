An Abilene man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury after his ex-partner reported to the Killeen Police Department that he posted “intimate” photos and videos of her onto a fake social media account.
Ryan Lee Hall, 45, was indicted Wednesday on a state jail felony charge of publishing intimate visual material.
Hall was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a bond of $5,000, according to court records.
Killeen police began investigating Hall when a woman reported to KPD on Feb. 17, 2022, that she suspected Hall of “posting intimate photos and videos of her to a fake Facebook account,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that during the course of their relationship, she “had sent Hall both intimate photographs and videos and no one else had received those items from her,” police said. “(The woman) reported that on Feb. 8, 2022, she found a public Facebook profile that purported to be hers that contained the intimate photographs and videos that she had sent to Hall. (The woman) stated that she found out about the account from her friends and family who had alerted her to the existence of the account and that photos and videos were posted to the account on Feb. 8, Feb. 15, and Feb. 16,” last year.
Police said that the victim did not give Hall permission to post the images.
A KPD detective sought and received a search warrant regarding the Facebook account.
“The information provided by Facebook (Meta) showed that the account had been created in 2020, but had not been very active until February 2022,” according to the affidavit. “Messages sent from the account showed the person who created the account was speaking about (the victim) in the third person. On Feb. 6, Feb. 7, Feb. 9, and Feb. 16, 2022, logins and photo uploads came back to an IP (internet provider) address” that police later determined belonged to Hall.
Police had sought a grand jury subpoena for the owner of the IP address, which returned a name of “Bob Hall” at an address in Abilene.
The detective determined that Hall had been served legal paperwork at that address in January of 2022, according to the affidavit.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Also indicted in Bell County on Wednesday in unrelated cases were:
Sheila Lysyj, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Charles D. Calton, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Brandy J. Schneider, 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Daryl D. White Jr., 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Felipe T. Ortiz, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Benny J. San Nicolas, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Karl B. Rigmaiden, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Marisela B. Valenzuela, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Lawrence Garnett, 52, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Danielle C. Berrier, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Richsonne Meridith, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Daniel J. Estrada, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Sam E. Nickolson, 34, of Austin, on a charge of criminal mischief $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Manuel A. Reyes-Orona, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Percy L. Valentine, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Emmanuel L. Thomas, 25, of Harker Heights, on charges of injury to a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Devon Belton, 22, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.