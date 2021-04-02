A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Copperas Cove man on a third-degree felony charge after Harker Heights police said he beat a pregnant woman earlier this year.
Ernie Figueroa-Baez, 36, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $55,000. He was indicted Wednesday on a charge of assault of a pregnant woman and he also is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 15.
Heights police on Jan. 15 were dispatched to the 2100 block of Indian Trail in reference to a domestic assault. There, a “visibly pregnant” woman told officers that Figueroa-Baez beat her with his fists and hands, a water bottle, broom and electrical extension cord, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman said that she was on the bed when Figueroa-Baez began beating her.
“Figueroa-Baez flipped out and started destroying the room, broke the bedroom window and continued to hit her on top of the head,” police said.
The woman “stated she was afraid that Figueroa-Baez would kill her and her child,” according to the affidavit. “(She) said that he had assaulted her before.”
The victim was five months pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Dominique A. Wilder, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
James T. Crathers, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anthony D. Turner, 18, of Temple, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dvante R. Evans, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Todderick D. May, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Christian D. Reinish, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Eric L. Bonner Jr., 19, of Killeen, on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Vincent O. Beaver, 20, of Killeen, on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Christopher J. Rodriguez, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Thomas N. Taylor, 45, of Columbus, Mo., on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Jacob C. Walker, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Stephen H. Spisak Jr., 39, of Killeen, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and one count of bestiality with a child present.
