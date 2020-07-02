A Bell County grand jury this week indicted four people on second-degree felony armed assault charges from incidents that allegedly occurred earlier this year.
Deandre Marquis Thomas, 31, of Killeen was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with bonds totaling $225,000.
The grand jury indicted Jontay Perez Naylor, 25, of Killeen on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was listed in jail with bonds totaling $322,000 on the felony charge and six misdemeanor charges.
China Marie Prichett, 28, of Killeen was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and she was being held in jail lieu of bonds totaling $107,000, including three Class B misdemeanors.
The grand jury indicted Adrianna Jean Veal, 28, of Copperas Cove on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. Her bonds total $1 million.
Veal
On May 12, Killeen police responded to the 2200 block of Andover Drive in Killeen in response to a shooting victim. Police found a man who had been shot in the chest.
While police were investigating the scene, another man brought a 9 mm handgun used in the shooting to KPD and told them that he got it from Veal, the accused shooter, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man said Veal had told him she broke into the Killeen man’s apartment, waited for him and shot him, police said. The man also told police that Veal told him the gun malfunctioned, so she hit him on the head twice with a hammer. While clearing the apartment, officers saw “two spent shell casings and a blood trail throughout the apartment,” according to the affidavit.
The man survived the alleged attack.
Naylor
Killeen police said that on May 10, Naylor had been arguing with a woman at a residence before she drove off with four children in her car. He allegedly gave chase, ramming the woman’s car with his own vehicle multiple times before she pulled into the parking lot of the McDonald’s Restaurant at 1105 S. Fort Hood St.
Naylor then approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver before firing a 9 mm handgun into the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit and courtroom discussions in the 27th Judicial District Court last month.
Four of the five people in the car were children, with the youngest being 2 years old, according to police testimony during the bond hearing.
The detective said that the children all had been in the backseat when the shooting occurred and that one of the children sustained abrasions from broken glass. He said that officers located several bullet fragments from inside the car.
Naylor was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force more than 2 weeks after the alleged incident.
Thomas
Killeen police on April 15 were dispatched to a residence in reference to a disturbance. A woman told police that Thomas had just left her residence after pointing a gun at her brother, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that a surveillance camera at the residence captured the incident.
The footage allegedly shows an argument among the three people.
“During the argument, (Thomas) gets out of the passenger side of the vehicle that is parked in the driveway and points a gun at (the brother),” according to the affidavit. “(Thomas) is seen on camera walking around in the yard for a moment before getting back in the vehicle and departing the location.”
The next day, on April 16, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive in reference to a shots fired call. A man, who was not the same man from the alleged incident the day before, told police that a man he knew as “Deandre” had fired a pistol at him when he pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police recovered a spent 9 mm shell casing in front of the apartment where the alleged victim said the man shot from.
Police said that Thomas has at least one prior felony conviction.
Prichett
At around 3 a.m. on May 30, Killeen police responded to the 5900 block of Dan Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
“When officers arrived, they located multiple adults and observed debris in the driveway of the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit. Witnesses told police that they had been having a party when one of the guests, later identified as Prichett, “had started getting upset and became abusive to another member of the group,” according to the affidavit.
She was asked to leave and walked home but then allegedly returned to Dan Drive in her vehicle.
“Upon returning, Prichett drove her vehicle into the driveway of the residence and pinned (a woman) between Prichett’s vehicle and another vehicle in the driveway,” according to the affidavit. The woman and another person started hitting Prichett and her vehicle in an attempt to get the vehicle off the woman.
Prichett allegedly drove through a fence and through the backyard when she left the scene. Officers located her in her wrecked vehicle after she had driven onto a curb and into another fence. She later told police that she was intoxicated and did not remember much of it, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Sharif Rashawn McNair, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jeri D. Dockrey, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Devin Bynum, 18, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of fraudulent possession of a controlled substance prescription.
Demauri Brunson, 21, of Nolanville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dante Ressico Pagano, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Terrance F. Thomas, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Tanya Dee Carlos, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Darius Lee Wright, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Betros Arnold, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Deshon Montez Gambone, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Lagaria Doushea Reed, 25, of Temple, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lionel Maurice Thomas, 18, of Harker Heights, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Gregory Lecharles Smith, 31, of Dallas, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
James Anthony Dawson, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Diamond Mecheal Florence, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
