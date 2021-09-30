A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Harker Heights man after a shooting and police chase in that city earlier this year.
Melvin Baugh Jr., 21, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Baugh was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $600,000.
He was booked into jail on July 24.
Baugh is accused of shooting a woman in the 2300 block of Indian Trail around 1:25 p.m. on July 23 and leading police on a chase that ended when the mini-van he was driving crashed at Cen-Tex RV and Boat Storage near Nolanville.
Heights police said they received a call of shots fired. By the time they arrived, the suspect had left the scene. A deputy Bell County Constable spotted the suspect fleeing, according to Heights police said in a news release on July 23. Heights police joined the pursuit.
Police arrested Baugh without incident after the crash, police said in the release.
When they returned to the scene of where the shots were heard, officers learned that a woman had sustained a gunshot wound. She was taken via ambulance to a Temple hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
