A Harker Heights man was indicted on a felony charge after he allegedly beat and robbed a woman in June, leading to his second indictment on a robbery charge this year.
A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Travis Jarella Foy, 51, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. On Jan. 20, Foy was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge after police said he injured a man while stealing the man’s vehicle at a Killeen gas station last year. In an unrelated case, he was indicted on Oct. 13 on a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle related to a July 29 incident in Bell County.
Foy was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $301,500, on those three felony charges.
Killeen police on June 11 responded to a report of a violent robbery at a game room, or sweepstakes parlor, in the 1300 block of Rancier Avenue. When police arrived, a woman already had been transported to a local hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that they had observed a person they knew as “New York” walking away from the victim, who was “seen lying on the ground with blood coming out of her mouth,” police said. “The witness described what ‘New York’ looked like, was wearing, and the vehicle he had gotten into.”
A tip led police to Foy as a suspect. The victim later identified Foy during a photo lineup.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance video that depicted the woman being beaten and having her bag and its contents taken by a man fitting the description of Foy, according to the affidavit.
Police said the woman suffered a swollen eye, lacerations and facial fractures that required surgery.
Killeen police encountered Foy almost eight months prior to that alleged incident.
On Oct. 25, 2020, Killeen police responded to a gas station in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, they spoke to a man who said he was pumping gas into his Toyota Scion when a man, later identified as Foy, got into the passenger side front seat holding a knife in his hand. Foy allegedly threw the knife on the dashboard but did not threaten the man with it, police said.
The victim said that he told Foy to get out of the vehicle but Foy refused. Foy then slid over into the driver’s seat, threw a cup of soda at the man, started the vehicle and put it in drive.
The man tried to stop Foy from driving off and was able to get his foot on the brake, causing the vehicle to come to a stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man then told police that he held on to the vehicle while Foy started to drive off with it and his foot was hurt when Foy drove off causing the vehicle to drag on his foot and skid across the pavement.
Foy later was found after running from the scene after he had climbed through the window of a nearby home without the permission of the homeowner, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Michael Garcia, 34, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Michael A. Rose, 29, of Fort Hood, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Sarah E. Sarmiento, 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Roberto Perazarico, 56, of Harker Heights, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Spencer Q. Emmons, 25, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
Michael C. Nichols, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Averyana L. Walker, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michele R. Hunter, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Douglas Green Patterson Jr., 63, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Alced Broussard, 71, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jordan E. Brathwaite, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Quintrell McKennon, 21, of Harker Heights, on a charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
Shaquille M. Strickland, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Michael Manning-Key, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Jaime E. Dotson, 29, of Waco, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Winston L. Barnes, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Marcus L. White, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jocelyn R. Reed, 31, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jaelyn A. Combs, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
