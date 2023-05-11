A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a charge after Harker Heights police said he shot and killed a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a local sports bar.
On Wednesday, Tre Jean Keandre Smith, 23, was indicted on a charge of murder. Taurus Berkhart Stubbs was shot several times on March 9.
Smith was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $1 million.
In the early-morning hours of March 9, Heights police “were dispatched to the Gameday Sports Bar and Grill ... in reference to a shooting,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers learned from witnesses that a man had been shot in the parking lot and had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.”
The victim, Stubbs, had been shot multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m., according to a prior news release from the Heights police department.
“Witnesses told officers that the victim had been drinking with (a woman) ... and had gone to the parking lot with (her) just before the shooting,” according to the affidavit. “Officers watched surveillance video of the parking lot that showed the victim and (the woman) walk to the parking lot and stand between two cars.”
That is when police said the shooter arrived in a car, got out of the vehicle, walked past the woman and shot at Smith before leaving the scene.
“Multiple interviews were conducted with (her) in which she initially told officers that she did not see the person that shot the victim and did not know the identity of the shooter,” according to the affidavit. “(She) gave officers her phone and consent to search its contents. Officers saw that (she) had multiple messages and calls with (Smith) just prior to the shooting but the content of the messages was deleted.”
The woman “eventually” told police that Smith was the person who shot Stubbs.
“Officers researched Smith and discovered that he owns a gray Nissan Altima,” according to the affidavit. “A search warrant was obtained for Smith’s phone records and location data from his cell phone showed that Smith was in the immediate area of the shooting at the time” of the incident.
Smith was booked into jail on March 15, according to jail records.
Talya M. Jones, 17, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of EMS personnel.
Kentarrius J. Cook, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Darriet D. Clark, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Marquise S. Baity, 33, of Austin, on one count of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Alfonso M. Montalvo-Madera, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Alton J. Daniels, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Quinten L. Brown, 35, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family or household member.
David L. McDade, 55, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Stanley Cotton, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joe E. Guerrero, 25, of San Antonio, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Mario J. Rodriguez, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Arquan T. Davis, 23, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
