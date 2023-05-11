Tre Jean Keandre Smith

Tre Jean Keandre Smith

A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a charge after Harker Heights police said he shot and killed a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a local sports bar.

On Wednesday, Tre Jean Keandre Smith, 23, was indicted on a charge of murder. Taurus Berkhart Stubbs was shot several times on March 9.

