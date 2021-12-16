A Killeen man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on four felony charges after police said he shot and killed another man on Halloween.
Perry Tyshawn Davis, 43, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder after police said he killed 39-year-old Jhirmack Wartell Brown on Oct. 31.
Davis also was indicted on two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
On Oct. 31, at approximately 2:34 a.m., KPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Middleton Street in response to a shots-fired call.
“Upon arrival, they located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to KPD in a news release on Oct. 31. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were inside the residence when a verbal altercation ensued. During the altercation, both men displayed a handgun and fired shots toward each other.”
One of the men who was shot, Brown, died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:29 a.m. The second man, who later was determined to be Davis, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Less than a week later, on Nov. 5, Davis was arrested by members of the United States Marshal Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with assistance from KPD’s K9 Unit and Tactical Response Unit.
When he was arrested, police said that he was in possession of a firearm and narcotics, leading to two of the four felony charges on which he was indicted.
He was being held the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $475,000.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Steven T. Noe, 29, of Temple, on a charge of arson.
Diahyia Russell, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Henry L. Owens, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Theodore C. Porter, 40, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Robert W. Nowlin Jr., 60, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Reinaldo R. Jimenez II, 40, of Killeen, on charges of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Maaseyah Hawkins, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.