A 19-year-old Killeen man was indicted by a grand jury this week on three felony charges after police said he shot three men last year during a gang-related incident.
Shyheim Khali Matthews was indicted Wednesday on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Matthews was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $310,000. He also is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony charge of theft of property, a third-degree felony charge of tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair an investigation, and Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest and detention.
Matthews was booked into jail on Dec. 30, 2020.
The allegations
Matthews is accused of shooting and injuring three men on Alma Drive in Killeen on Dec. 27, 2020.
Police said that it was one of at least three gang shootings that weekend. Matthews allegedly is a member of the K-Town Mafia, according to the Killeen Police Department, previously.
At approximately 5:09 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Alma Drive, in reference to a shooting of multiple victims. Officers arrived to find a gold Mercedes at the scene with several bullet holes in it, and with both passenger side doors open. Two shooting victims were found outside and a third victim was found inside the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Two of the three victims suffered multiple bullet wounds to various parts of their bodies and one man was shot in the head. All three victims were conscious and breathing, police said.
According to the affidavit, a witness at the scene said he saw the suspect, Matthews, arrive at the scene in a green Chevy Trailblazer and raise his hand, at which time the witness dropped for cover and then heard gunshots and glass breaking. The witness told police about hearing screaming and then seeing the three victims crawl out of the vehicle they were inside at the time.
Video of the shooting was taken from inside an 18-wheeler truck that was parked nearby at the time. Police reviewed the footage and said that it shows the Chevy Trailblazer stop behind the 18-wheeler. A man, who allegedly was holding a handgun in each hand, then got out of the passenger side of the Chevy and walked up to the vehicle where the three men were.
Police said that the driver of the Trailblazer also could be seen sticking something out of the driver’s side window while the other man was shooting. The man with the two handguns then got back inside the Trailblazer, which drove off, according to the affidavit.
Police caught up with one of the suspects a few days later, on Dec. 29, 2020. Matthews was observed in a vehicle with three other occupants, and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and after a short vehicle pursuit, the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive.
Matthews and the three occupants fled on foot from the vehicle, and officers pursued all four on foot.
“Officers apprehended all four suspects and took them into custody without incident,” KPD said at the time. “Four loaded handguns, one stolen out of Killeen, and illegal narcotics were seized from the scene.”
The three other occupants of the vehicle, all from Killeen, were arrested on various felony charges.
A KPD detective said that he located many bullet casings of various calibers from the scene, including 18 .22-caliber casings, ten .40-caliber casings, and 3 9 mm caliber casings, according to the arrest affidavit.
