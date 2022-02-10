A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man who allegedly killed his father during an argument.
Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 22, was indicted on Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of murder after Killeen police said he shot Qutub Uddin Qurashi, 57, on Nov. 21, 2020.
Qutub Qurashi, in critical condition, was airlifted to a hospital in Temple where he succumbed to his injuries a few days later, on Nov. 24, 2020, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, previously.
Mohammed Qurashi was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $30,000, according to Bell County court records. His bond amount initially was set at $100,000, but Judge Paul LePak on Dec. 23, 2020, lowered the bond amount following a bond reduction motion filed by Qurashi’s defense attorney.
KPD officers were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Onion Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, in response to a reported shooting, according to a KPD news release.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.
During the investigation, “officers spoke with the wife of Mr. Qurashi and the son, identified as Mohammed Qurashi,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Both advised that there was an argument between the victim and his wife and during the argument, the suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim one time.”
Mohammed Qurashi was taken into custody on scene and initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Following Qutub Qurashi’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder.
An arraignment hearing is set in the case on March 4, in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Darius Grant-Wilson, 18, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Joy T. Nelson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tyrey L. Cain II, 35, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Jordan M. Snyder, 22, of Fort Hood, on a charge of sexual assault.
Latoya K. Jackson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Robert T. Jones, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Tremel C. Route, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Corey A. Norris, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Charles E. Walkbeck, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Damariah L. Ingram, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
D’Andre T. Williamson, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Eric L. Bonner, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
