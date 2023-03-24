A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a man and woman after police said they used knives as weapons during two unrelated alleged assaults.
Alexia Monique Donald, 27, of Harker Heights; and Israel Louis Torres, 20, of Killeen, each were indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault. In the case of Torres, the charge is a first-degree felony because the alleged victim was a public servant.
Neither Donald nor Torres were being held in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday after posting bonds of $100,000, and $70,000, respectively.
DONALD
Killeen police on Dec. 23, 2022, were called to the 3200 block of Raven Drive to investigate a disturbance.
“Upon arrival, they observed a white sedan leaving the area going eastbound,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers went to the front door of the residence and an adult female, who later was identified as the victim, opened the door and told them that she had been stabbed three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest area.”
Officers could see at least one wound that was actively bleeding and an ambulance was called to the scene.
Police spoke with the victim’s boyfriend at the residence, and he told them that Donald was the person who injured the victim.
“He said that Donald came to the residence in a white sedan a short while ago to retrieve a jacket, and that (the victim) went to speak with her at the end of the driveway,” according to the affidavit. “He said that he remained in the house but observed the two talking and saw the conversation turn physical when (Donald) struck (the victim); however, he was unaware she had been stabbed.”
The victim “later told officers that she and Donald already had fought earlier in the day and that Donald returned to her residence to continue fighting and that is when she was stabbed,” police said.
Donald told police that she stabbed the victim in self-defense when the victim tried to fight her.
TORRES
On Feb. 20, after being dispatched to the 2000 block of White Avenue on a mental-health call, Killeen police found a man who “wanted to be killed by the police,” according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman reported to police that Torres “was recently released from the hospital after having multiple seizures and became intoxicated after consuming alcohol.”
Torres also allegedly became “schizophrenic” and was “yelling at them while holding a kitchen knife,” according to the affidavit.
Other witnesses said Torres damaged property in the house while “yelling and waving the knife around.”
And while the officer spoke with (a witness), Torres left the house and walked toward an officer with “a large black kitchen knife brandished.”
According to the affidavit, the officer ordered Torres to stop several times and retreated behind his vehicle.
“Torres continued to follow (the officer) despite being told to stop,” police said. The officer “employed non-lethal force in the form of a (stun gun) when Torres came within approximately 10 feet and refused to stop or drop his weapon.”
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Luis R. Ramirez, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Jaime J. Colon Ortiz, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jalisa N. Cook, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Juan C. Cazares-Ojeda, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Donovan J. Alsum, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of murder.
Shoquel S. Cade, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jaevin J. Quidachay, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Voris E. Spiller, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of retaliation.
Jaime R. Ochoa, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.
Darryl L. Robinson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Trininty D. Moses, 22, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated kidnapping and theft from a person.
