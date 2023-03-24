Alexia Monique Donald

Alexia Monique Donald

A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a man and woman after police said they used knives as weapons during two unrelated alleged assaults.

Alexia Monique Donald, 27, of Harker Heights; and Israel Louis Torres, 20, of Killeen, each were indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault. In the case of Torres, the charge is a first-degree felony because the alleged victim was a public servant.

Israel Louis Torres

 Israel Louis Torres
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.