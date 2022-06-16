A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen teenager on a murder charge after police said he shot and killed another teenager last year.
Sixteen-year-old Michael Anthony Howard was 15 years old on May 31, 2021, when Killeen police said he murdered 16-year-old Jaquan Tahja Davis, according to the indictment against Howard.
Court records show no bond information for Howard, so he likely is being held at Bell County’s juvenile detention facility in Killeen.
Howard’s case was transferred on April 6 from county court to district criminal court after Howard was certified by the county attorney’s office to stand trial as an adult, according to court records.
The month prior to his murder, on April 8, 2021, Davis’ family reported him missing after they had not seen him since April 2, 2021.
KPD posted a Facebook update on June 4, 2021: “Jaquan Tahaj Davis has been located. We would like to thank everyone that assisted the department and shared our post.”
At the time of that posting, Davis had been dead for four days.
The Killeen Police Department announced last year that a homicide had occurred on May 31, 2021, but the victim’s name was not released because he was a juvenile.
“On May 31, 2021, at approximately 1:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive in reference to a shots-fired disturbance,” according to KPD on May 31, 2021.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male on the side of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. The victim succumbed from his injuries on Monday, May 31, 2021. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 3:02 p.m. During the investigation, a person of interest was apprehended with the assistance of a K9 officer for an unrelated warrant.”
According to his obituary with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, Davis was an aspiring rapper known as “Gwapo.”
“Jaquan was a curious student who enjoyed playing sports, fishing, and fulfilling his dream of rapping,” according to the online obituary. “Although often quiet he was passionate while performing, which gave those who were not close family members an opportunity to catch a glimpse of his raw talent.”
No arrest affidavit was available in Howard’s case as of Thursday, according to the Bell County District Clerk’s Office.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Terrell D. Taylor, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Joseph M. Frost, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Jasmine A. Lewis, 26, of Killeen, on two charges of credit card abuse.
Janet M. Osborne, 40, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Roger Harris, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Jeffrey D. Jackson, 36, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Warren E. Fleming, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bryan L. Jarrett, 30, of Dallas, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Cardea X. Banks, 24, of Temple, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Tyshawn V. Navarro, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Edgar A. Hernandez, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Kimber M. West, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Melissa E. Tamborino, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Christopher L. Ponce, 36, of Round Rock, on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.