Three Central Texas men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said they assaulted and injured people, including a pregnant woman in one of the alleged incidents.
Mario Isaiah Palacio, 32, of Copperas Cove was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person; Jamie Ksolei Marcelino, 33, of Killeen was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Scott Bradley Sellers, 39, of Killeen was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Palacio was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $140,500, on nine charges including two third-degree felony charges of failure to appear and a state jail felony charge of theft of property.
Sellers also was listed in custody with a bond of $90,000.
Marcelino was not being held in the Bell County Jail.
Marcelino
Killeen police on Aug. 6 were dispatched to the 600 block of Dimple Street in reference to a man who was wielding a baseball bat and chasing people, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers were able to determine that the homeowner ... was out of town and had given the victim permission to enter his home and take care of the homeowner’s dog,” police said. The alleged victim told police that she was at the front of the home when she heard the man later determined to be Marcelino, a neighbor of the homeowner, yelling, “Hey (expletive), I’m going to kill you!” while approaching her with a baseball bat.
Police said that Marcelino “then began chasing two nearby witnesses who were walking down the street ... and attempted to strike both of them with the bat…” according to the affidavit.
Police spoke with Marcelino, who said that he “was defending the homeowner’s property and believed (the victim) had been attempting to break into his neighbor’s home.”
A relative of Marcelino, who also was at the scene, indicated to police that he was intoxicated, according to the affidavit.
Palacio
On Oct. 24, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex after multiple people called 911 to report a woman was being assaulted in a common area at the complex. One caller said he recorded part of the assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
Once police arrived, they made contact with Palacio and the alleged victim. Palacio initially told officers nothing happened; later, he said that he and the victim were just playing and then later said he was defending himself due to the victim striking him, police said.
Police noticed the victim had visible injuries consisting of an abrasion on the back and bite mark on her arm, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police that she was 31 weeks pregnant with Palacio’s child and that their other child was present during the assault. Police said that Palacio was aware that she was pregnant.
Officers viewed the witness’s recording, which allegedly shows the victim crying while sitting against a brick wall. Palacio, while standing, kicked the victim with full force knocking her onto her side, according to the affidavit.
The victim cried out and Palacio walked away, leaving her on the ground. The witness told officers that prior to the recording Palacio grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her down, police said.
Officers ran a background check on Palacio and found previous charges of aggravated robbery, assault of a family member, and violation of a protection order as recent as March 2021.
Palacio also is facing felony charges in Coryell County after being indicted in July on a charge of violating a bond or protective order, and again in November on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Sellers
Sellers was booked into jail on Sept. 10 following an alleged incident on Sept. 8 in which police said he used a handgun to threaten a man. Police said that Sellers placed his revolver on the victim’s chest while at a restaurant. Sellers had previously broken into the victim’s house and said, “I will smoke Mexicans, Koreans, Salvadorians (expletive),” according to the arrest affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Marcus Skorupa, 17, of Harker Heights, on charges of unlawful carrying of weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Miguel Pinto, 67, of Nolanville, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family member by choking.
Hiraldo Ortiz Jr., 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michael Taylor, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Myrtle Nevels-Givens, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mohoganey Wilson, 28, of Copperas Cove, on one count of assault of a public servant and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Kristini N. Cage, 58, of Baton Rouge, La., on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Victor D. Lopez Jr., 29, of Austin, on a charge of injury to a child.
Fabian V. Fiso Jr., 19, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a building.
