A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday returned indictments in two unrelated murder cases, one at a Harker Heights nightclub earlier this year and another in Killeen.
Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 26, of Austin was indicted on a murder charge, a first-degree felony, after police said he shot and killed Michael Anthony Hackney Jr., 32, of Killeen after a verbal argument at Club Krush in Harker Heights on March 15.
In the Killeen death case, a love triangle is the alleged motive in the homicide of Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22, according to one of the state’s prosecutors during a bond hearing earlier this month. Killeen police said that Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, of Copperas Cove shot Wardrobe five times on March 23.
Their respective $1 million bonds were halved by a judge during bond hearings earlier this year. Both Roy and Franklin were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Franklin
Heights police responded to Club Krush at 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. around 3:27 a.m. on March 15.
Hackney Jr. died and one other man was injured in the shooting.
Both club security and police officers performed CPR on Hackney before he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he died.
Witnesses said the incident began as a verbal argument that led to a fight and then a shooting, according to a HHPD release.
Roy
Roy was arrested and charged with murder on March 25 after police said he shot and killed Wardrobe on March 23, according to jail and court records.
He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace at the scene of the shooting in the 3700 block of Dustin Court in west Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they found 10 .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
Roy told police he got into a physical altercation with Wardrobe, and Roy said he pulled his gun and shot Wardrobe multiple times, police said.
During a bond hearing on Aug. 4, Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said that Roy had used a firearm to threaten Wardrobe prior to the shooting and had busted out Wardrobe’s car windows. She said that Roy’s wife was involved with Wardrobe.
Defense attorney Bobby Barina said that not all of the facts in the case were known by him yet.
“We deny these accusations because we don’t have discovery completed,” Barina said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Dashaun Barnes, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Odell Matthew Smith, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jarvas R. Cunningham, 49, of Harker Heights, on a charge of forgery.
Tremeca Nicole Bailey, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Herdis Wayne Bishop, 55, of Bartlett, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Charles Leray Dixon, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Timothy Wayne Thomas, 47, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Rashond S. Elmore, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Antonio D. Fairbanks, 42, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bennie Gene George III, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Elijah January Freeman, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
William D. Spilman, 31, of Killeen, on charges of sexual assault and assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jermie D. Brandkamp, 44, of Copperas Cove, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
Melissa L. Salzman, 60, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
