A Houston-area man who was serving time for an armed incident in Killeen was sentenced to a concurrent jail term after setting fire to his cell at the Bell County Jail.
During a remote hearing on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Tamarcus Jaques Scott, 22, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to a state jail felony charge of arson. The judge found Scott guilty and sentenced him to 15 months in state jail, which he already has served while in the Bell County Jail.
“I accept the 15 months so that I can leave the Bell County Jail as soon as possible,” Scott said, to Judge Paul LePak. “I want to be on the next TDCJ bus.”
Scott already was heading to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison after pleading guilty on Oct. 28, 2021, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. LePak on Dec. 16, 2021, found Scott guilty and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with credit for time served.
Scott has been held in jail since March 4, 2020, according to jail records. As of Friday, his bonds total more than $521,000, on twelve charges, including six felonies. His felony charges include three additional alleged aggravated assaults out of multiple jurisdictions. He also is facing two misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, evading arrest or detention, indecent exposure and several motions to revoke probation.
2018 aggravated assault
Killeen police on Nov. 16, 2018, were called to the 3700 block of Y S Pak Court in Killeen after a fight with weapons was reported. A witness told police that she saw a neighbor go outside to speak to two males, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that the neighbor’s cousin got into a fist fight with the two males.
After the two males left, a third male--who later was determined by police to be Scott--arrived on scene, “upset, displaying a black handgun,” police said. “Scott asked who hit his brother and then tried to go into (one of the residences)…Scott pointed the gun at everyone between Scott and the door to the residence,” including the reporting witness and an elderly woman.
2021 arson
On May 29, 2021, Bell County jailers responded to a fire in a cell where Scott was being held.
Surveillance video depicted (another inmate, Darrius McClain Malveaux) igniting flammable material in his cell and tossing the small fire into the cell of (another inmate, Dajuan Charles Collins-Crews), who allegedly added material to the fire to enlarge its size before tossing the fire to Scott, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Inmate Scott adds material from his own cell and material being passed to him from the other inmate and grows the fire even larger,” police said. “A jailer is then seen on video entering and evacuating the cell before extinguishing the fire.”
The wall and floor of the cell were damaged by smoke.
The other two inmates, 32-year-old Malveaux and 24-year-old Collins-Crews, also are facing state jail felony charges of arson related to the alleged incident in addition to their original charges, jail records show.
During the Friday hearing, Scott told the court that Collins-Crews and Malveaux are not guilty.
“They had nothing to do with the fire; it was me alone,” he said. “Y’all need to drop the charges on them. I take full responsibility.”
LePak told Scott that both men are represented by defense attorneys.
“Their lawyers will deal with that accordingly,” the judge said.
Collins-Crews has been held in jail since his arrest on Aug. 5, 2020; and Malveaux since his arrest on May 22, 2019, jail records show.
