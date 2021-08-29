A Bell County official denies that systematic abuse is occurring at the county’s juvenile detention center in Killeen, but said that a small number of incidents have occurred.
“There have been a very few instances when staff have employed techniques or taken action that is not in line with their training and Bell County Juvenile Services policy,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn, in an emailed response on Aug. 11 to the Herald’s questions. “With very few exceptions, allegations have been determined to be false. When allegations of abuse of a juvenile in the care of BCJS are substantiated, that employee is disciplined, up to and including termination or resignation prior to termination.”
There have been allegations that turned out to be true against five BCJS employees since 2017, county officials said.
Blackburn serves as chairman of the Bell County Juvenile Board.
“We take the safety and security of juveniles who are entrusted to our care very seriously,” he said. “Each allegation, grievance, and complaint is investigated, reviewed, and acted upon in an appropriate manner.”
Earlier this month, the Herald spoke with three mothers who say that their teenagers have been abused while held at the juvenile detention center.
“They abuse him in every possible way: physically, verbally, emotionally ... It’s absolutely crazy,” said Amy Pirkle of her 16-year-old son Jordan Hampton. Hampton, who is one of three defendants who have pleaded not-guilty in a Killeen capital murder case, has been incarcerated at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest more than a year ago.
Many grievances
Grievances can be made by residents for many reasons and are common, according to BCJS annual reports. In fiscal year 2019, 123 grievances were made; in 2020, there were 65. The numbers correspond to a decrease in admissions to the detention center, which dropped from 258 in fiscal year 2019 to 131 last year.
So far in 2021, the number of grievances, 66, surpasses last year’s tally.
Blackburn indicated that the number of grievances does not tell the story, though.
“Because grievances are not screened prior to being submitted, there have been instances in which residents have submitted multiple frivolous grievances, thus spiking the numbers,” he said.
Grievances run the gamut from medical complaints and not receiving clean clothing to allegations of unfair treatment.
All of those complaints land on the desks of two BCJS grievance officers, who conduct the initial reviews. Two supervisors are tasked with conducting any appeals of the initial findings.
“These staff members do not work in the facility and are neutral parties,” Blackburn said.
Complaints of physical assault (by guards) are forwarded to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and the Killeen Police Department “for outside, independent review.”
He indicated that it is rare for a physical conflict between residents and staff members to erupt.
“There are instances when a youth presents a danger to themselves, other residents, property or staff members, and that’s when physical restraints are implemented to prevent injuries,” Blackburn said. “The policy is to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation and only as the last resort.”
Effects of turnover
The defense attorney who is representing Jordan Hampton said that high turnover at juvenile detention centers can cascade into other problems including, at times, the abuse of juveniles who are incarcerated.
“It’s disgusting for any child to be abused while in detention,” said Seth Fuller of the Patel Fuller Firm in Denton. “It’s also crazy for any child to be in detention awaiting trial for as long as Jordan has.”
(Fuller practices law involving juveniles mainly in the Dallas area. He spoke to the Herald about the juvenile justice system generally, and not about Bell County, specifically.)
The quality of juvenile services varies widely county to county, he said.
“The detention staff in Denton County are top-notch, but it’s been my experience that’s not so much the case next door in Dallas County,” Fuller said.
It all goes back to turnover.
“Anytime there’s a high turnover rate, there’s going to be some issues, but in a place like a juvenile detention center (the issues) will be amplified,” he said. “The places where I see the best treatment of children occurring is where the people in charge, especially, have been there a long time.”
Fuller said that high stress on a daily basis is a major reason people quit the job.
“When there’s high turnover, there will be more people who are not cut out for that type of job and people who are not trained properly,” he said. “There are many jails across the state facing these problems now, but this is a bigger issue because we’re dealing with children.”
Both guards and juvenile inmates are served a heaping helping of stress every day.
“Almost every child in there has experienced some kind of trauma and they often have mental health issues,” he said. “Significant childhood trauma is often behind their mental health and addiction problems. Even a kid without mental health issues, placed into an environment with daily stresses and pressure, would have difficulty staying sane. It’s a regular occurrence in juvenile detention centers to have kids who scream all night long.”
‘Unique challenges’
Blackburn said that the high turnover rate of the county’s Juvenile Supervision Officers, or JSOs, which is more than 50 percent, demonstrates that they “face a unique set of challenges and stresses in their position.”
“Incidents requiring physical restraint of one resident have caused 10 staff members to be injured and placed on Workers Compensation status,” Blackburn said. “Incidents with residents and high turnover also leads to staff working overtime and extra shifts, which results in higher stress levels. They frequently encounter highly aggressive youth and must maintain a professional demeanor, regardless of the situation.”
It can take a toll.
More than 50 percent of juvenile corrections officers quit within their first year on the job, according to TJJD.
“Our turnover has been consistent with the TJJD rate for the last several years,” Blackburn said.
Fuller said working with juveniles accused of committing crimes is a difficult job that is not for everyone.
“They have to know going into the profession that they’re going to face some terrible situations, but that it’s not acceptable to take it out on the kids,” he said. “In the end, these are kids. These are kids.”
