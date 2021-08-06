A Bell County judge earlier this week reduced the bond that had been set for a man jailed for more than four years while awaiting trial on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
Derrick Lamont Bailey, 29, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 9, 2017, after police said he pulled a gun on a father who was trying to keep his daughter from being kidnapped from a Harker Heights movie theater in 2016.
In August of 2019, a jury trial for Bailey ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked. Subsequent trial dates were canceled because of COVID-19 measures. No new trial date has been set by the court.
After hearing testimony and arguments on Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt reduced Bailey’s bond from $200,000 to $100,000. As of this week, Bailey remained in jail.
Bell County court records show that seven bond reduction motions have been filed through the years by Bailey or his attorneys. Gauntt and another judge denied most of those motions, except for when Gauntt reduced Bailey’s $500,000 bond to $200,000, during a hearing on May 27, 2020.
Bailey is not the only defendant in the case who is awaiting their day in court.
Bobbi Battishia White, 41, was booked into jail on March 14, 2017. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $655 million on felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, injury to a child and interference with child custody.
Another co-defendant, White’s husband, Tutankhamun Holt, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for aggravated kidnapping.
Testimony and arguments
Over the course of two recent hearings, the judge heard from three people involved in the corrections industry who testified for Bailey.
“In the four-plus years he’s been incarcerated in Bell County, Mr. Bailey has made a profound impact on two people there,” said Jeremy Axel, a defense attorney based in Sugar Land.
At a prior hearing in July, a chaplain at the Bell County Jail said that Bailey could live at his home in Belton while awaiting trial and that he would help him find employment.
On Wednesday, a man who teaches classes at the county jail said that he would welcome Bailey to his home to meet his wife and children.
“I’m 74 years old and I’ve worked with young and middle aged people for 50 years,” said Jack Shanks. “He is a young man of genuine character and is deserving of an opportunity to reach bail. I have no doubt he will do what he is asked to do for his probation.”
Bailey’s girlfriend and mother of their two children told the court during a prior bond hearing on July 12 that the family could afford to post $3,000 for a bond. She is a corrections officer in their home state of Alabama.
However, it’s those Alabama origins that has prompted the state’s prosecutor to argue against a bond reduction for a person facing five to 99 years, or life, in a Texas prison.
“The severity of the offense and the aggravated circumstances around it make a high bond appropriate,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan on Wednesday. “This is a serious felony allegation where a firearm was used. Any lower than $200,000, would be inappropriate.”
Bailey’s defense attorney said that he intends to mount a “vigorous defense.”
“He maintains his innocence and wants his day in court,” Axel said. “He has no prior criminal convictions. He just wants to work and be a father to his kids.”
2016 Heights kidnapping
Holt, White and Bailey were arrested after Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater where a man reported another man assaulted him and kidnapped his daughter.
The man and his 7-year-old daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when White and Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Holt “struck the man in the face, knocked him to the ground, and while he was on the ground, he saw White take his daughter...and put her in the back seat...and that ‘Tut’ then ran and got in the front passenger side of the vehicle,” police said.
Police said that Bailey pointed a black pistol at the man when he ran to the car to try to get his daughter, and the three people fled the scene. The father attempted to pursue the vehicle but his tires went flat because of a slashed valve stem, police said.
The man said that Bailey had visited his home the previous day to ask about lawn services, according to the affidavit.
The girl was located in Alabama the next day because of an Amber Alert.
