After a three-day trial this week in a Bell County courtroom, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of aggravated assault for pulling a pistol on a man after a party more than five years ago.
Renato Prazina, 31, was taken into custody following the guilty verdict on Wednesday afternoon. By Friday morning, he had been released from the county jail because the jury, during the sentencing phase of the trial, opted for probation.
“The judge (John Gauntt) ordered his release and ordered a pre-sentence investigation to set the terms of probation,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, via email on Thursday evening.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
On Thursday, after a sentencing hearing, the same jury sentenced Prazina to five years of probation rather than prison time.
Prazina was indicted Aug. 15, 2018, on a second-degree felony charge.
On the night of June 30, 2018, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the 4300 block of Lonesome Dove Drive in reference to a traffic accident.
“Upon arrival, (the officer) ... observed a red Chevrolet Tahoe that appeared to have collided with a legally parked tan Volkswagen Jetta,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The officer) reports that he made contact with a (man) who was standing near the vehicles. (The man) told (the officer) that he was at a party with a friend, later identified as Prazina, who became intoxicated and irritable. He states that they decided to leave and take Prazina home.”
The man told the officer that while driving, he and Prazina were talking and started to argue.
According to police, “Prazina reached into his waist band with his right hand and pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it at him. (The man said) that fearing for his life, he let go of the steering wheel, grabbed Prazina’s right wrist, and told him to drop the gun. After a brief struggle, he said that Prazina dropped the gun on the floorboard but the Tahoe collided with the parked Jetta and stopped.”
The man told police that he immediately exited the vehicle and called police while Prazina “retrieved his handgun and went inside his nearby residence (on Lonesome Dove Drive),” according to the affidavit.
Officers located Prazina — who exhibited signs alcohol intoxication — inside his home nearby.
Prazina told police that he and the man were arguing and the man pulled a gun first and pointed it at him and that’s when he drew his own weapon.
Officers recovered a 9 mm pistol in Prazina’s home but no firearm was located in the victim’s vehicle.
Prazina had been released from the county jail on July 16, 2018, after Gauntt approved a bond reduction. He had been out of jail since that time before being taken back into custody on Wednesday.
