Renato Prazina

Renato Prazina

After a three-day trial this week in a Bell County courtroom, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of aggravated assault for pulling a pistol on a man after a party more than five years ago.

Renato Prazina, 31, was taken into custody following the guilty verdict on Wednesday afternoon. By Friday morning, he had been released from the county jail because the jury, during the sentencing phase of the trial, opted for probation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.