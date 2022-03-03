A man and woman from Bell County were indicted earlier this week on felony charges after Killeen police said they broke into a building last year to steal metal from a man who happened to be a Killeen Police Department officer.
Cynthia Louise Bass, who also is known as Cynthia Bass-Villaronga, 50, of Harker Heights and Thomas Harold Carter Jr., 29, of Killeen each were indicted on one count of burglary of a building and one count of theft of metal, aluminum, bronze, copper or brass in an amount under $20,000.
The charge is a state jail felony, according to court records.
Both Bass and Carter were being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday since being booked on Nov. 25, 2021.
Killeen police on Nov. 24, 2021, responded to a property in the city after a report of a theft in progress. A witness told the 911 dispatcher that a van had pulled up behind his neighbor’s property and entered into some storage trailers that were located there and were “possibly stealing items,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The man directed arriving officers to the storage trailers, where officers found a man later identified as Carter Jr. and a woman later identified as Bass, police said.
“Carter Jr. and Bass told the officer that a friend of theirs had told them to come and get the metal railing,” according to the affidavit.
Officers contacted the owner of the property, who happened to be a KPD officer, who stated that he had never given Carter Jr. or Bass permission to be on his property or to remove items.
In the van, officers said they found aluminum metal railing.
The property owner told officers that the railing had been located next to his storage trailer.
“Plastic had been ripped on the trailer, allowing access to inside the trailer,” according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
- Mary L. Bunting, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Cornealious A. Terrel Jr., 46, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Robert E. Estevez, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Claudia A. Coronado, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Michael D. Brown, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Christopher J. Walters, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Victoria D. Burt, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Ezra R. Jackson AKA Ezrarashin Jackson, 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of criminal mischief $30,000, or more but less than $150,000.
- George E. Smith, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Ki Ma T. Henry, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
- Robert C. Hawthorne Jr., 42, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Kendra L. Hayes, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Ramos L. Sanders, 58, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Erick M. Serrano, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
