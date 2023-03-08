A Bell County man is being accused of removing an organ from someone.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was arrested without incident Tuesday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The arrest stems from a Feb. 15 incident in which deputies “responded to an address off Tallow Drive, in Central Bell County on a report a victim being stabbed,” according to the release. “On Deputies arrival, they located a victim with an evisceration.”
An evisceration means an organ or the entrails have been removed.
“The victim was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple,” according to the release, which did not clarify if the victim survived. “An investigation into the incident by the Criminal Investigation Division, lead to the identification of a suspect, Shawn Thomas Goodman.”
Bell County Jail listed Goodman as still in the jail as of Wednesday morning with a bond amount of $150,000.
