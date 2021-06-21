A man is behind bars Monday after allegedly stealing a vehicle and firing multiple shots Friday morning, while leading the owner of the vehicle and police on a pursuit.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched at 8 a.m. Friday to an area around Texas Highway 195 in reference to a stolen vehicle heading towards Killeen.
They said 19-year-old Patrick Gage McLean, a Bell County Resident, allegedly stole a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and engaged in a chase with the owner all the way to Killeen, before being apprehended.
The owner of the stolen car told police she reported her vehicle missing Thursday. She said she alerted dispatch that a relative had located her car in the 24000 block of State Highway 195 in Williamson County. Her and a few other relatives traveled to the vehicle’s location in a Chrysler 300, and found McLean sleeping in the driver’s side, according to the affidavit.
Upon noticing the owner, McLean took off northbound toward Killeen at which time, the owner and her relatives began following him. The owner told police McLean fired a shot in the air as he drove away, the affidavit said.
The owner said she followed the vehicle to the intersection of Stan Schleuter and Trimmer Road and that McLean had rear-ended a blue Mustang at the stoplight. McLean then exited the vehicle and fired a gunshot at the Chrysler before taking off on foot, according to the affidavit.
Police further report a maintenance worker at an apartment complex saw McLean running in his direction, and said McLean allegedly pointed a gun directly at him, firing a shot. No people were injured by the gunfire.
McLean denied shooting at the maintenance worker and said he was actually shooting at the car following him.
Police said they chased McLean a short distance from the apartment complex and arrested him without incident. He told police that he had borrowed the Malibu from friend named “J” and didn’t know it was stolen.
McLean is being held in Bell County Jail on $200,000 bond.
He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, according to the affidavit.
