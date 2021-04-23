A Bell County man has pleaded guilty to five felony charges after a string of incidents across multiple law enforcement jurisdictions including a high-speed police chase that started in Harker Heights and ended in Nolanville with an officer injured last year.
Jeffrey Dwayne Warren, 19, of Temple pleaded guilty to a pair of third-degree felonies and unrelated state jail felonies. A sentencing hearing will be held on June 10, after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
A plea agreement has been reached in his case, according to discussions in the 264th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
Warren was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $330,000 on 14 charges, including nine misdemeanors for which he already has been sentenced in county court to three days in jail, according to jail records.
Heights and Nolanville incident
On April 18, 2020, a Heights police officer was patrolling in the area of 100 West Central Expressway when he observed a Toyota truck that had been reported stolen in Temple. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled at speeds around 90 miles per hour, traveling toward Nolanville on I-14, according to the arrest affidavit.
A Nolanville officer had positioned a patrol unit near Main Street but the suspect’s vehicle went around it. Another Nolanville officer positioned a patrol unit near the Farm-to-Market 1670 exit.
“The suspect’s vehicle collided with the Nolanville Police Department vehicle and then went onto the median where it struck a retention rope,” according to the affidavit.
A Nolanville officer, inside the patrol vehicle that was hit, was injured during the collision. He sustained a broken nose and cuts on his face.
Warren was found to be the only occupant of the vehicle. At the time of that incident, he was out of jail on bond for two of the state jail felony charges that occurred in Temple.
Earlier state jail felonies in Temple
Warren was arrested by Temple police on March 2, 2019, after an officer observed a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
After the vehicle started to move and a traffic violation occurred, the officer performed a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit. Inside the vehicle, after Warren consented to a search, police found a “vape pin” that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The offense is a state jail felony.
A few months later, on Oct. 3, 2019, Warren encountered Temple police again when he was arrested on a warrant there. At the Bell County Jail, a jailer “located a hidden pocket in the suspect’s shoe,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The hidden pocket was found to contain a clear vial filled with a yellow-colored liquid believed to be THC.”
Testing by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the substance was THC and weighed just over half a gram, a state jail felony.
Warren was arrested in Temple again on Jan. 4, 2020, after police said he stole a vehicle, also a state jail felony. Police said that the owner of the truck had a camera inside his vehicle that captured an image of Warren’s face. He was arrested and admitted to police that he took the Chevy truck from its parking spot, according to the arrest affidavit.
