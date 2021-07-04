A Temple man was sentenced last week to 90 days behind bars, in addition to time already served in county jail, after a string of incidents across multiple law enforcement jurisdictions including a high-speed police chase that started in Harker Heights and ended in Nolanville with an officer injured last year.
During a hearing on Thursday, Jeffrey Dwayne Warren, 20, was found guilty and sentenced to 14 months in state jail on the felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Booked on April 18, 2020, he has been in the Bell County Jail for that amount of time.
On the remaining three felony charges, including assault of a public servant, Judge Paul LePak withheld a finding of guilt and sentenced Warren to 8 years of deferred adjudication probation. Warren will have to serve 90 days in state jail as condition of probation.
He will have to write letters of apology, pay restitution, complete a violence intervention program and get screening and counseling for mental health and substance abuse.
The judge said that Warren has a high chance of reoffending.
“We’re going to give you an opportunity to show you’ve had a ‘Come to Jesus’ change in perspective in the last 400 days,” LePak said, after pronouncing the sentence. “I hope your 20s are better than your teens.”
On April 22, Warren pleaded guilty to all five charges.
Warren was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
On April 18, 2020, a Heights police officer was patrolling in the area of 100 West Central Expressway when he observed a Toyota truck that had been reported stolen in Temple. When they attempted a traffic stop, he fled at speeds around 90 miles per hour, traveling toward Nolanville on I-14, according to the arrest affidavit.
A Nolanville officer had positioned a patrol unit near Main Street but the suspect’s vehicle went around it. Another Nolanville officer positioned a patrol unit near the Farm-to-Market 1670 exit.
“The suspect’s vehicle collided with the Nolanville Police Department vehicle and then went onto the median where it struck a retention rope,” according to the affidavit.
A Nolanville officer, inside the patrol vehicle that was hit, was injured during the collision. He sustained a broken nose and cuts on his face.
Warren was found to be the only occupant of the vehicle. At the time of that incident, he was out of jail on bond for two of the state jail felony charges that occurred in Temple.
Warren was arrested by Temple police on March 2, 2019, after an officer observed a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
After the vehicle started to move and a traffic violation occurred, the officer performed a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit. Inside the vehicle, after Warren consented to a search, police found a “vape pin” that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
A few months later, on Oct. 3, 2019, Warren encountered Temple police again when he was arrested on a warrant there. At the Bell County Jail, a jailer “located a hidden pocket in the suspect’s shoe,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The hidden pocket was found to contain a clear vial filled with a yellow-colored liquid believed to be THC.”
Testing by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the substance was THC and weighed just over half a gram, a state jail felony.
Warren was arrested in Temple again on Jan. 4, 2020, after police said he stole a vehicle, also a state jail felony.
Killeen man sentenced to prison for assaulting police officer
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same court on Thursday, Travis Latrail Davis, 32, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting a public servant.
A third-degree felony is punishable by 2-10 years in prison.
On Sept. 14, 2020, a KPD officer observed a vehicle traveling 61 mph in a 45-mph zone on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and performed a traffic stop. Four people were in the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Davis was arrested after police said they found methamphetamine where he was sitting.
Police said that, during the book-in process at the Killeen City Jail, Davis became uncooperative and aggressive, striking an officer.
Davis was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail as of Friday.
