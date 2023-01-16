DAVIS.HARVEY.L..jpg

Harvey Leonard Davis

A Bell County man was sentenced this week to years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple girls in 2018 and 2020 in Harker Heights, Belton and Salado.

Harvey Leonard Davis, 46, of Belton had been released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to Bell County court records. He was taken back into custody on Thursday following a sentencing hearing during which Judge John Gauntt sentenced him to seven years in prison.

