A Bell County man was sentenced this week to years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple girls in 2018 and 2020 in Harker Heights, Belton and Salado.
Harvey Leonard Davis, 46, of Belton had been released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to Bell County court records. He was taken back into custody on Thursday following a sentencing hearing during which Judge John Gauntt sentenced him to seven years in prison.
Davis was being held without bond on Friday.
He already had pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred in 2018, and a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child that occurred in 2020, according to Bell County court records.
The investigation into Davis began on Jan. 21, 2019, when the father of a girl who was younger than 14 years old told Waco police that his daughter had made an outcry of sexual abuse by Davis, a relative, according to an arrest affidavit. The offense allegedly occurred in February of 2018, police said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Feb. 1, 2019, and determined that the sexual abuse occurred in Harker Heights, Belton and Salado.
A detective with the Harker Heights Police Department joined the investigation later, after a second alleged victim said that Davis had abused her in March of 2020. On Nov. 9, 2020, a girl who was younger than 14 years old, “made an outcry that (Davis) had sexually abused her and (the first victim) in Belton, Salado and Harker Heights,” police said.
