Two Bell County men were sentenced to prison terms after pleading guilty this week to unrelated assaults that occurred last year. Police said that one man threatened to stab a Family Dollar employee in the neck and the other man punched a police officer during an arraignment hearing.
Dale Lee Bowdle, 31, of Harker Heights was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to four years in prison after Bowdle pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault of a public servant. Because of a prior felony conviction, the third-degree felony charge was enhanced to a second-degree felony, according to discussions in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Bowdle has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 5, 2021.
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same court on Tuesday, Daniel Elijah Belser, 25, of Killeen pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He then was sentenced to three years in prison.
Belser has been held in jail since April 19, 2021, jail records show.
Bowdle
A Harker Heights police officer was at the city jail on the morning on May 5, 2021, for arraignment hearings in front of one of the justices of the peace.
“Bowdle and another inmate of the Harker Heights City Jail were removed from their cells by (the HHPD officer) to begin the virtual arraignments,” according to the arrest affidavit. As the officer proceeded with the arraignment process by reading the names and charges, “he felt a sharp pain on the left side of his head, near his orbital socket and cheek bone. (The officer) saw the suspect’s fist pass in front of his face and he realized that the suspect had struck him with a closed fist.”
Police said that Bowdle tried to take another swing but the officer dodged the blow. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
Belser
On April 18, 2021, Killeen police officers were sent to the Family Dollar in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue in reference to a violent disturbance.
Upon arrival, the officers found a man, later determined to be Belser, arguing with an employee at the store and holding a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
After disarming and detaining Belser, officers spoke to the employee. The employee told police that he confronted Belser after he saw him holding a knife while following a woman through the store.
The employee said that Belser started arguing with him and threatened to stab him in the neck, according to the affidavit.
