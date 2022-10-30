jail deaths

Over the past 14 months, eight people have died while in custody at the Bell County Jail, according to information recently obtained by the Herald.

Over the past 14 months, eight people have died while in custody at the Bell County Jail, according to information recently obtained by the Herald; but, citing legal actions and privacy concerns, the county continues to withhold much information.

At least one family has hired an attorney from Dallas to represent them in a legal action, although the Herald has not located a lawsuit filed in either a state district court as a wrongful death claim or in federal court as a civil rights claim.

