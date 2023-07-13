James Darrell Davis Jr.

James Darrell Davis Jr.

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

A Killeen man who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under the age of 17 years old over the course of several years, starting in 2018, was indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury.

On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis Jr., 43, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 13, and was being held on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $150,000.

