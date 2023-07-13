A Killeen man who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under the age of 17 years old over the course of several years, starting in 2018, was indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury.
On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis Jr., 43, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 13, and was being held on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $150,000.
On Oct. 15, 2021, a person reported to Killeen police that her teenage daughter had been sexually assaulted by Davis “countless times over the course of two years, between 2018 and 2020, at (the person’s) home in the 700 block of Lisa Lane in Killeen,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that the girl “gave consistent statements in a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner’s examination, as well as a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center.”
According to the affidavit, the person who reported the outcry to police said that in 2018, the victim “had suddenly become withdrawn and depressed.”
The brother of the victim “told police that he had observed Davis exhibiting grooming behavior toward (the girl), including buying her treats and snuggling with her in an inappropriate manner,” according to the affidavit.
Davis was 38 years old in 2018, when the assaults allegedly began.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Jonathan Chipman, 37, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Larry D. Birdine, 71, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.