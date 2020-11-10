A Belton man has been accused of possessing cocaine after police found a small green bag in his pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jeronimo Avila, 28, was arraigned Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Sunday, Killeen police were dispatched to Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a vehicle parked in the road with an unresponsive male inside, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, they found that emergency medical services were already arrived and were informed that Avila was found asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
On initial contact with Avila, police observed that Avila’s eyes appeared to be glassy and he had difficulty standing, according to the arrest affidavit.
Avila was asked to do the standard field sobriety tests, which he failed, and he was arrested for public intoxication. During a search incident to his arrest, police found a small, green bag containing a white powdery substance in the left pocket of Avila’s shirt, according to the affidavit.
The suspected controlled substance field tested for cocaine and weighed less than a gram. The suspected cocaine will be submitted to the Department of Public Safety Laboratory for further testing.
According to the listings in the Bell County Jail, Avila’s bond is set at $20,000.
In a separate case, Crystal Farley was arraigned Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond is set for $20,000.
