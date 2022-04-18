A Belton man was arrested Saturday after he led Killeen Police Department officers on a high-speed chase through south Killeen with two children in his backseat, court documents said.
According to an affidavit obtained Monday, a KPD officer saw Richard Coe IV, 36, “partially enter the intersection” of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street and stop. The affidavit claims that the officer saw that Coe was not wearing a seat belt and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at which point Coe bolted.
“The vehicle then drove toward an empty parking lot, made a sharp left turn, crossed VMB, and accelerated through the parking lot behind AutoZone,” the affidavit reads.
Coe led KPD on a chase from South 10th Street to Trimmier Road and finally onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, running approximately eight stop signs, almost hitting several pedestrians and a school bus while driving on the wrong side of the road and running through a spike strip that KPD set up at the intersection of Oakhill Road and Conder Street. The chase only stopped when Coe lost his front right tire after popping a curb trying to get back on Illinois Avenue.
Coe has been charged with two counts of child endangerment for his 6 and 7 year old sons, who the court alleges were neither in a child seat nor restrained by a seat belt at the time of arrest. Coe is also charged with evading arrest and possession of 12 ounces of marijuana. According to the affidavit, the marijuana was packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.
In total, Coe is facing three state jail felonies, a third-degree felony, and a Class B misdemeanor. As of the time of writing, Coe was being held at the Bell County Jail on $222,000 in bonds.
Domestic assault
24-year-old Clifton Childs Jr. of Killeen was arrested Friday in connection with a domestic abuse call filed Oct. 18, 2021. According to the related affidavit, a verbal altercation led to physical violence when Childs grabbed his partner’s hair, struck her and bit her. The affidavit also claims that Childs pulled her back inside when she tried to leave the apartment and choked her to the point of nearly passing out. The affidavit notes that photographs taken of Childs’ partner on the night of the incident indicate markings consistent with strangulation.
As of the time of writing, Childs was being held at the Bell County Jail on $50,000 in bonds. He is charged with assault of a family member.
other arraignments
In other arraignments, Killen resident Vanza Lee Midgette, 56, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stealing approximately $10,482 worth of merchandise from Home Depot over the course of about five months.
According to an arrest affidavit from Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s office, Midgette simply pushed merchandise past the cash register without paying. In total, Midgette is accused of stealing lawn equipment, mowers, paint sprayers, power washers and power tools.
As of the time of writing, Midgette was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $45,000 in bonds.
