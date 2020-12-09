“Death Sentence,” screamed the headline above the lead story of the Killeen Daily Herald on Wednesday, June 14, 2000. In the front-page photos, Brandon Bernard and co-defendant Christopher Vialva were clad in orange, looking down, their heads bowed almost as if in prayer.
The story was the culmination of a series of stories during the monthlong trial in federal court of Bernard, then 19 years old, and Vialva, then 20 years old, after the pair were sentenced by a jury to death by lethal injection.
Vialva shot Todd and Stacie Bagley on June 21, 1999, after the two men and three teenagers carjacked the Iowa couple who were in Killeen for a church revival.
The jury was told that Bernard, now 40 years old and looking at an execution date of 6 p.m. Thursday, contributed to the death of Stacie Bagley when he set their car on fire with her body in the trunk. Bernard’s defense team since has presented testimony by a medical examiner who said he determined that Stacie Bagley already was deceased when Bernard set the car ablaze.
Many family members, of both the Bagleys and the defendants’, had a chance to be heard within the Herald’s news coverage of the trial and sentencing.
“Justice has been done, but it won’t bring them back,” said Todd Bagley’s father in a quote that was emphasized next to the headline of the death sentence.
In the days before their sons were sentenced to lethal injection, the mothers of Bernard and Vialva told their sons’ sides of the story in a June 10, 2000, Herald story “Murders’ mothers plead for sons’ lives.”
“’The penalty must not be death — the greatest thing to come out of this must be compassion,’” Thelma Bernard said.
The mother also said that Christ is the utmost power and asked the jury to think about what Jesus would do.
“(Thelma) Bernard testified that her son attended church and was a Christian,” the story reads.
Nationwide attention
Bernard’s execution notice has gained national attention in recent weeks, including articles being published in The New Yorker, People Magazine and CNN.com. National broadcast news outlets also have run stories on the case. Even international news agencies such as The Sun in the United Kingdom are updating the case.
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West have repeatedly tweeted about the case and asked for a stay of execution for Bernard.
Most recently, on Dec. 7, she tweeted: “Proverbs 24.11 rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to death; don’t stand back and let them die.”
The sentiment was liked more than 13,000 times. Kardashian has more than 67 million followers on the social media website.
Her most recent tweet that specifically mentions Bernard was on Nov. 29, when she unleashed a string of tweets regarding the case and urged people to visit the Help Save Brandon website where there is a link to send letters to President Donald Trump.
“First, I want to say that a terrible crime was committed and me fighting for a stay of execution does not take away from the sympathy I have for the victim’s Todd and Stacie Bagley, and their families. My heart breaks for everyone involved,” Kardashian West tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.