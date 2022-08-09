Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Baldwin Loop.
Burglary of building was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the area of West Lane and Ferndale Drive.
Theft was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the area of East G Avenue and South 28th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Theft was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Stillwood Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East H. Avenue and South 28th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Pinckney Court.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the area of East G Avenue and South 20th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Donegal Bay Court.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
A warrant arrest for water supply not properly connected was reported at 1:14 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:18 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported at 7:01 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for warrants possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Bigamy was reported at 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Constitution Drive and Independence Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecent assault was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for fleeing a police officer, municipal warrant of arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the in the 1200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Information only report was taken at 10:23 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Bee Line Lane.
A criminal mischief report was taken at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Dark Wood Drive.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 4:38 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Barnes Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:46 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 10:36 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:05 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Loud music was reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
An accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:29 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.