Area reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault against public servant was reported at midnight Thursday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An arrest warrant was reported at 12:08 a.m. Thursday at Kerrville Court and Pecos Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Root Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Obscene display or distribution was reported at noon Thursday in the 3200 block of Bermuda Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 1:32 p.m. Thursday at Tallwood Drive and Westwood Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Theft was reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Willow Springs Road and Cascade Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North 8th Street.
No driver’s license was reported at 8:59 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while license suspended was reported at 10:39 p.m. Thursday at Hitchcock Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 10:46 p.m. in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:23 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
Assault against public servant was reported at 8:02 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:09 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Tampering with evidence was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Assault family violence was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Assault family violence was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Bond Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
Forgery was reported at 1:26 p.m, Thursday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Recovered stolen handgun was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
An arrest warrant was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
A city warrant was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday at East Business Highway 190 and East Avenue D.
Forgery was reported at 7:57 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Attempted suicide was reported at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest warrant was reported at 8:04 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:12 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass and evading arrest were reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Cherokee Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:21 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of CR 3000.
Theft was reported at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:19 p.m. Thursday on Steele Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Assault was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:03 p.m. in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:41 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hackberry Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
