A Bell County judge this week decided to cut in half a bond amount that had been set in the felony case of a Killeen man accused of intoxication assault after an accident last year.
Timothy Wayne Thomas, 47, allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration that was four times the legal limit when the vehicle he was driving collided with a motorcycle in Killeen.
Prior to the hearing on Wednesday, Thomas was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $115,000 on the third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury; and Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault causing bodily injury.
After hearing testimony from the defendant and attorneys’ arguments, Judge John Gauntt reduced the $100,000 bond to $50,000, ordered that there be no contact with the alleged victim and that an ignition interlock safety device on his vehicle be used.
As of Thursday, Thomas still was listed in jail, but his bonds totaled $65,000.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Thomas was booked into jail on July 8, 2020, and indicted on Aug. 12, 2020.
Prior to making his decision, the judge heard brief arguments.
“We’re asking that you take into consideration his ties to the community,” said defense attorney Benjamin Martinez. “We believe that a bond of $100,000 is excessive in this case and we ask that you reduce it to a manageable amount or approve a personal recognizance bond.”
The state’s prosecutor expressed concern about Thomas’s prior convictions.
“Based on the affidavit and his admission to three pending (misdemeanor) cases, there’s concern that he would drink ... and there would be safety concerns to the community,” said Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin.
On Feb. 24, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., Killeen police responded to an accident in the 12000 block of State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Police said that Thomas was driving a vehicle and failed to yield the right-of-way to a motorcyclist, colliding with the motorcycle. Thomas and the victim both were transported to the hospital.
Police later obtained Thomas’ medical records showing that Thomas had a blood alcohol concentration of .32, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim experienced serious bodily injury of a fractured wrist and pelvis.
