A Bell County judge this week lowered the bond of a Harker Heights man accused of shooting and killing a man last year in Killeen.
Andre Lovell Stewart, 20, was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 2, 2019. He had been held on a bond of $1 million until Judge Paul LePak lowered the bond to $200,000 after a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
If he is able to post a commercial bond, Stewart would have to wear an ankle monitor, LePak said at the bond hearing Thursday.
Stewart is accused of killing Simeon Shaw, 36, on Oct. 4, 2019, during a shooting in the 1800 block of Mulford Street, allegedly over money owed.
Stewart was looking repeatedly for Shaw on the day of the shooting and threatened “there would be issues if Shaw did not pay (him) $20,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that they saw Stewart “get a gun and leave the apartment.”
Shortly afterward, a gunshot was heard and “a man (was seen) running away from (Shaw’s) residence.”
Shaw, a minister of music, was a husband and father of five. His father, Bishop Darryl Shaw of The Rivers of Living Water Church in Killeen, told the Herald in October that his son trained youth to play instruments such as drums and keyboards. He also supported other area churches.
Stewart’s defense attorney, Tim Mahler, filed a motion to reduce bond, arguing that Stewart does not have the resources to pay a bond of $1 million.
“We’re set for a jury trial in October, but it’s questionable whether or not we’ll get there,” Mahler said.
The state’s prosecutor agreed that $1 million was too high and suggested that a bond of $150,000 would be adequate.
“This is a particularly brutal murder case,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “We need to make sure he’s not out committing more violent crime.”
Mahler pointed out that all murders are brutal.
“The facts are exceptionally weak in this case,” Mahler said. “That’s all I’ll say about that.”
(2) comments
I meant **shouldn’t
Wtf?! Who cares he can’t afford bail. He murdered someone over $20!! He should be able to post bail 🙄🙄 the system is so f’d up!!
